NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 2 focused on thunderstorms Tuesday.

When a thunderstorm is created, it happens due to warm air rising and creating clouds which eventually makes storms.

Inside those clouds, there are particles of ice and water droplets moving around and crashing into one another at a very fast speed. Those collisions build up static charges in the cloud, and you can see that by the positive and negative charges.

These charges will then separate in the cloud, positive to the top and negative to the bottom. With all that extra energy built up in the cloud, it has to find a way out.

This energy finds a way out by forming a great flash or shock in between those charges that we know as a lightning strike. Most of those are negative strikes, but a positive strike can occur in the anvil of a thunderstorm away from the main rain shaft.

That’s what makes positive strikes so dangerous, and it’s why we say when thunder roars go indoors. If you are close enough to hear thunder, then you’re close enough to be hit by lightning.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.