NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's state leaders are using this week to make sure you and your family are prepared for a worst case weather scenario.
'Severe Weather Awareness Week' kicked off Sunday and will use each day of the week to focus on different severe weather threats and how you can appropriately prepare for each.
Severe Weather Awareness DAY? Psssh.How about Severe Weather Awareness WEEK??Yep. Starting Sunday, Tennessee #NWS offices will hold an entire week of severe weather awareness classes - online.Check out our schedule for the week here: https://t.co/wuVlDwaiTk#swaw2021 #tnwx pic.twitter.com/7OcEiDJeJd— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 24, 2021
Monday will focus on flooding and flash flooding — timely, because of the heavy rainfall and flooding across Middle Tennessee Sunday night.
On Wednesday — the one-year anniversary of the Middle Tennessee tornadoes — there will be a statewide tornado drill at 9:30 a.m..
The Nashville NWS is urging you to get your family, friends and workplace to participate.
You can also register for free presentations on each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week by clicking here.
