NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have caused the Garth Brooks concert to be put on a weather delay until further notice.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Davidson County until 9:30pm. Many concert-goers as a result have been evacuated to shelter areas at Nissan Stadium until the weather improves.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
