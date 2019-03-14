PADUCAH, KY (WSMV) - Severe storms have caused major damage in western Kentucky.

One of the hardest hit areas was around Mount Zion Baptist Church in West Paducah.

According to a Facebook post, 40 children in the preschool and nursery were inside the church when the storm hit. The children were not in the sanctuary, which suffered the most damage.

Paducah Storm Damage - 3/14/19

+5 
+5 
Paducah storm damage - 3/14/19
+5 
+5 
Paducah storm damage - 3/14/19
+5 
+5 
Paducah storm damage - 3/14/19
+5 
+5 
D1oHz7yX4AUcxgu.jpg
+5 
+5 
D1oHz75WkAEePXo.jpg

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Paducah are surveying the damage in the area to determine if a tornado touched down.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.