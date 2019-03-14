PADUCAH, KY (WSMV) - Severe storms have caused major damage in western Kentucky.
One of the hardest hit areas was around Mount Zion Baptist Church in West Paducah.
According to a Facebook post, 40 children in the preschool and nursery were inside the church when the storm hit. The children were not in the sanctuary, which suffered the most damage.
+5
+5
+5
+5
+5
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Paducah are surveying the damage in the area to determine if a tornado touched down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.