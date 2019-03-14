PADUCAH, KY (WSMV) - Severe storms are causing major damage in southwestern Kentucky.
A possible tornado touched down in the Paducah area.
Part of the area remains under a tornado warning.
News4 is working to receive more information about the damage.
WPSD in Paducah, KY, shot this video of a possible funnel cloud in Paducah. There have in Paducah. A tornado watch remains in effect until noon for West Tennessee and 4 p.m. for southern Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/ktvaYZ54tA— WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) March 14, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.