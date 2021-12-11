NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire crews responded to an apartment building that had taken damage from the storms in Hermitage.
Fire crews were at Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Springs Lane after a huge section was ripped off the side of the building.
Tornado warnings were sent out to Davidson County around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning as the storm moved east through Nashville.
Crews are on scene after reports of storm damage at Cherry Creek Apartments on Crystal Springs Lane. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/02ukvA7S8y— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 11, 2021
Residents were removed to allow crews to evaluate the structure.
There were no injuries reported, according to Nashville Fire.
