ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - The severe weather that swept over Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee on Friday is being blamed for a man's death.
According to WLEX-TV, a NBC affiliate, the Allen County coroner says the man was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle.
It happened on Washington School Road in Scottsville around 8 p.m. Friday.
The Allen County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man.
