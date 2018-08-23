COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An offer of a severance package of up to $27,500 has been withdrawn for the former director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.

Executive director of government agency terminated after I-Team reports The executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency was terminated after an independent attorney hired to investigate his actions made a presentation to the board.

The board overseeing UCHRA voted this week to rescind the offer to Luke Collins, who was terminated after a series of News4 I-Team investigations.

“I've always had a problem with paying someone money who's done something wrong,” said Overton County Executive Ben Danner.

Danner said he was displeased that the board offered a severance to Collins after the News4 I-Team exposed several problems, including how he used a public transit vehicle to attend a political event, how his hotel rooms and per diems were paid for to attend out of town meetings yet records indicate he did not attend and his time sheets that show he was working while we found him on trips and on vacation.

+2 Mayor pays back tax dollars after pocketing money One of the mayors at the center of a News4 I-Team investigation has paid back more than $700 taxpayer dollars that some of his own board members said he should have never personally accepted.

A grievance filed with UCHRA from Collins’ attorney showed he requested $50,000 in a severance, but the board only approved a package of up $27,500.

Government agency asked to pay back $130K tax dollars An embattled government agency at the center of a News4 I-Team investigation is once again facing scrutiny, this time accused of mismanaging $130,249 in federal grant money.

But when Danner learned that the Tennessee Department of Transportation was requesting $130,000 from UCHRA based on mismanagement of grants under Collins’ leadership, he made a motion to the board to rescind the offer.

"If UCHRA is going to have to pay all that money that would have gone for programs, I think we need to look into legal action against Collins,” Danner said.

“So you’re considering suing (Collins?)” asked the News4 I-Team.

“Yes. The attorney for UCHRA is looking into that,” Danner said.

An attorney for Collins did not return a request for comment from the News4 I-Team.

Mayors pay back tax dollars

In another development, Mark Farley, the new director of UCHRA, confirmed that more mayors have paid back tax dollars to the agency following another News4 I-Team investigation.

Mayors accused of pocketing taxpayer money Three mayors who sit on the board for a government agency have been receiving and cashing reimbursement checks for mileage even though they are driving city vehicles with gas already paid for by their cities.

In May, the News4 I-Team exposed how three mayors were pocketing taxpayer dollars that many on the UCHRA board felt should have been given to their prospective cities and counties.

The investigation found the mayors were driving city or county owned vehicles to UCHRA and were being reimbursed, but were not passing along that reimbursement money to their cities and counties.

After the investigation, Livingston mayor Curtis Hayes paid back $700.

Farley confirmed that outgoing Cannon County executive Mike Gannon and Woodbury mayor Andy Duggin paid back $450 total.

Farley said he was alerted by a TBI agent that Gannon and Duggin would be paying back the money.

District Attorney Jennings Jones launched an investigation into Gannon and Duggin after the News4 I-Team investigation.