ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) – Several units were damaged after an apartment fire in the 100 block of Arbor Crest Blvd near Bell Road in Antioch.
Fire crews on scene say the fire started as a kitchen fire. No injuries to the public or firefighters were reported.
We are making sure the fire at this apartment complex on ell road to Antioch is completely out. Our crews remain on scene. No injuries to public or personnel. Several units are damaged. #NFDin19 pic.twitter.com/Ahb7awFTgL— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 14, 2019
Captain Sparkman is updating the media on the fire at the Lyric on Bell. No injuries and we are working with @RedCrossTN to help any residents who need resources. #NFDin19! pic.twitter.com/FeHzGL5Phu— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 14, 2019
Fire Investigators were able to confirm this fire started as a kitchen fire while interviewing the resident where the fire started. pic.twitter.com/XD9IiwxPAU— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 14, 2019
The American Red Cross is working to assist any families who need resources.
