TENNESSEE (WSMV) - Some COVID-19 testing sites and vaccinations may be impacted across the state because of severe weather in the area.
State health officials say several county health departments have canceled them due to the weather.
February 11, 2021
They're asking to please call your local health department before going to the location to get tested or your vaccination.
For people who have a scheduled vaccine appointment, they will be contacted by the health department about if their appointment will be rescheduled.
The following list is local vaccine information in the state provided by the Tennessee Department of Health:
Click here for more information from the Tennessee Department of Health.
