NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to investigate and instance of several vehicles in east Nashville being fired from.
According to police, a call came out for the 500 block of Ben Allen Road after getting calls for shots being fired in the area.
A suspect from the scene fled on foot while another was picked up by another vehicle.
A Metro Officer working in the hospital was alerted of a person being treated for a gunshot wound to the foot.
During this investigation, several shell casings were found outside of the suspects home.
A vehicle from the incident was late located at Broadmoor Drive and Lemont Drive.
The investigation is ongoing.
