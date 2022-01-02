Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park (WBIR) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that several roads will be closed due to a winter storm warning.
U.S. Highway 441 (Newfound Gap Road) between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC will be closing tonight at 10:00 p.m.
Also closing will be Laurel Creek Road, Cades Cove Loop Road and the Little River Road from the Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials closed Natchez Trace Parkway from HWY 46 in Tennessee to th…
