Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park (WBIR) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that several roads will be closed due to a winter storm warning.

U.S. Highway 441 (Newfound Gap Road) between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, NC will be closing tonight at 10:00 p.m.

Also closing will be Laurel Creek Road, Cades Cove Loop Road and the Little River Road from the Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye.