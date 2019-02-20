LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Several residents at the campgrounds in Lebanon are evacuating as the Sinking Creek continues to rise.
The campground is located at 1204 Murfreesboro Rd.
Right now, only the residents who are closest to the creek are evacuating.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates from the scene.
#UPDATE Camper and RV owners are starting to evacuate. One owner tells me his camper is staying on the property, but he’s trying to move it inland and as far away from Sinking Creek as possible. pic.twitter.com/nFVEX2P3RV— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) February 20, 2019
#CONTINUING Residents at Timberline Campground in Lebanon, TN have been evacuated as Sinking Creek begins to rise pic.twitter.com/YA1VGmCSOU— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) February 20, 2019
