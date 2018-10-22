Picture this: You're out enjoying a nice dinner in downtown Nashville. You paid to park in a lot for two hours, but when you get back to the car ten minutes late you find your car booted.
News4 spoke with several people who say not only did they come out to find a sticker on their car, they also found boots on all four wheels.
The sign at the 815 Lea parking lot says the parking policy is "strictly enforced.”
Michael Allen is a local musician who works near 8th Avenue and Lea. He says that’s an understatement.
“I come out to my car, and I got a boot,” said Allen. “A computer reads when you park, and they come by and check it, and if you're two minutes late, you got a boot.”
“I wanted to jack my car up, take the boot off. I tried everything to take the boot off, I’m not going to lie.”
What starts out as a $5 ticket for two hour’s worth of parking, can turn into a $50 fine to remove boots for an expired ticket.
“It happens at night. A lot at night, a lot at weekends,” said Allen. “To me, there ought to be some lee-way where you get 15, 20 minutes.”
The sign at the lot clearly states violators will be booted at the owner’s expense. The fee goes to Nashville Booting Service.
We reached out to the company, but was told they needed to speak with corporate first.
On the company's website, it lists advantages of using Nashville Booting Company, including "increased revenue for parking lot, and reducing overhead.”
On the ticket, it says violators are subject to criminal/civil action. Metro Police says that’s not true, and that it’s strictly a civil matter.
