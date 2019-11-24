NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several people are displaced after a house fire in North Nashville.
Fire crews responded to a call for a house fire on Apple Valley Circle in North Nashville. Crews say a small electrical fire started in the garage before spreading to the rest of the home.
Everyone made it out safely and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.