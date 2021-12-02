BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) – Some families in Bellevue are without a home on Thursday night after a fire in an apartment complex.
The fire was first reported at the Lakes Bellevue Apartments on Erin Lane around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department, the fire possibly started on a balcony of a second-floor unit and spread to the unit above.
No injuries have been reported. Nashville Fire Department officials said at least five units were damaged by the smoke and water.
Phillipa Hughes said she woke up by fire alarms and frantic neighbors around 11:30 p.m.
"People were yelling, 'Get out! Get out! Wake up! Wake up!' Really really loud as well. And someone ran past my window as well. I got up to see what the fuss was about. Someone was running past," Hughes said. "The alarm was so loud. We couldn't get back to sleep. We were worried that it was going to spread to our place as well because we live in the next building over."
Hughes said the thick smoke they saw had them on high alert.
"I started to get worried. I started to touch the wall to make sure it wasn't getting too hot," Hughes said.
With the evacuations, the damage displaced ten residents from their homes. No injuries were reported to fire officials.
Investigators say the fire started on the balcony of unit 1515. However, they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
Someone who lives in one of the units damaged by the fire is now missing two cats, but they believe the cats escaped the flames. If you see a white or grey and tan cat in the area, their owner is asking you to contact the office of The Lakes Bellevue Apartments.
The Red Cross is helping the people who are without home due to the fire. If you have been impacted, click here.
