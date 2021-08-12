NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple independent music venues across Nashville will now be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from anyone wanting to enter for a show.

On Thursday, those new requirements go into effect at Exit/In.

Owner Chris Cobb says the new policy will ensure the safety of everyone at a live show, from the fans to the artists on stage, while ensuring their business remains open.

“We know that if bands don’t feel safe, they’re going to cancel shows. We’re already seeing that happen and so we felt it was important to take the step to ensure artists feel safe so they will continue to tour because when they stop, we close again," Cobb said. "We also want consumers to feel safe coming down and we want our staff to feel safe and protected while they’re at work.”

Exit/In was one of the first venues to shut down at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, and waited until June of 2021 to bring the music back.

Cobb says with a rise in COVID cases, driven by the highly-transmissible Delta variant, his venue wants to do anything it can to keep the doors open.

"I think we’re extremely sensitive to this situation, to how bad it could be for the business and therefore chose to take a proactive approach this time," he said. "The best thing we can do to ensure music is able to continue to play, is to put these policies in place to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

The historic venue was just one of nearly a dozen Nashville venues to announce the new COVID-19 entry rules on Wednesday.

In addition to venues, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced a similar proof of vaccination/negative COVID test policy for the September event.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test needed to attend Bonnaroo Bonnaroo concertgoers will need to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or negative COVID-19 test before they can attend this year's festival.

The following venues will be implementing proof of vaccination/negative COVID test rules as well:

3rd and Lindsley

The Basement/The Basement East

Cannery Ballroom/Mercy Lounge/The High Watt

City Winery

Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge

The East Room

The End

The 5 Spot

Vaccinated Nashvillians who may have lost their vaccine ID card can head to the Lentz Public Health Center second floor, where they can receive a new card after providing a valid identification.

Vaccinated individuals around Middle Tennessee can go through a similar process with their county health department to replace a lost card.