Several Metro Parks greenways remain closed because of recent flooding, according to a news release.
The parks department said some sections are still underwater. Users should should not attempted to cross barricaded and/or flooded areas.
Greenways impacted as of March 21 are:
- Stones River Greenway is closed from the Kohl’s Trailhead to the three-way split. The boardwalk has not been assessed structurally and remains closed. Access points are at 3778 Bell Rd., 1014 Stones River Rd., 3135 Heartland Drive, 3114 McGavock Pike and 2320 Two Rivers Parkway.
- Shelby Bottoms Greenway bridge is closed between mile markers 2.0 and 2.25 and the bridge between the 1.75 and 2.0 is open but repairs not caused by flooding are still in progress. The bridge between the 0.0 and 0.5 mile marker has not been structurally assessed and is closed.
- Mill Creek Greenway trailhead on Old Hickory Boulevard is temporarily closed while construction continues on the greenway connector to Orchard Bend Park. Users are advised to seek alternate routes. The project should be complete by late spring.
