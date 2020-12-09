NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several Metro Nashville councilmembers are calling for the resignation of Metro Health Director Michael Caldwell after some HR related allegations were brought against him.
This is not the first time Michael Caldwell has shown himself to be a less-than-forthright leader. His arrogant and dismissive behavior is unacceptable. He must resign, or be removed from his position as Metro's public health director immediately. @JohnCooper4Nash @alexjahangir pic.twitter.com/bfWYJ5N72z— Ginny for Council (@GinnyWelsch) December 9, 2020
Dr. Caldwell released this statement to News4:
Yesterday afternoon I was made aware of a report from Metro HR regarding two complaints.
I am reviewing this sincerely and take the report seriously. I want to thank those who have come forward and contributed to this report. I truly appreciate them, the work they do and their contributions to our department and to the community.
I have been fully cooperative with HR and will continue working with them, the Board of Health and our employees to address the issues and concerns outlined in the report.
I have spoken to Metro HR Director Shannon Hall this morning and reinforced my strong belief in and commitment to diversity. I have focused on developing a leadership team that demonstrates my core values. I will be addressing any deficiencies of unconscious bias and am working to develop a professional and personal work plan guided by HR.
As noted in the report, “the challenges of the last year have tested the field of Public Health in ways that no current employee of the department has ever seen. To say that the stress, uncertainty, long hours and other demands have been challenging is likely an understatement.”
I recognize and respect all employees’ respective skills and expertise. I admire each and every employee and recognize they are the reason this department is so successful.
I encourage our employees to continue to focus on the important work we are all doing to help our community get through this current public health emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.