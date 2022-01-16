FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Residents in Franklin ended up with several inches of snow.
While the snow and slush kept most Franklin drivers off the roads, some still decided to venture out.
Franklin residents Rick and Michell Alvis decided to get on them first thing Sunday morning.
“We heard it was snow she wanted to see some snow, so we drove up today,” Rick said.
The couple took a stroll down Main Street and managed to find one of the few spots open for lunch. They ate at the Italian restaurant Culaccino and did not regret their decision.
“Ice is the only thing that bothers you, but the snow is fine,” Rick said.
Elizabeth and Scott Swolgaard spent their day house hunting and enjoyed it.
“It’s not that bad,” Elizabeth said. “It’s like surprisingly beautiful and really neat.”
They’re more concerned about the conditions Sunday night.
Most of the Franklin businesses were closed Sunday and will not be open tonight. Unless you’re one of those people who absolutely must be out working, it’s safer to stay home.
