NASHVILLE, TN (WSNV) - The Nashville Fire Department tells News4 it is battling  2-alarm fire at an apartment in the 300 block of Welch Road.

The fire department told News4 firefighters arrived and found the building on fire upon arrival. A total of eight condominiums are affected.

Due to structural deterioration in the roof, firefighters were pulled out of the building and fought the fire from outside the building to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings. 

Firefighters put out the fire when the roof collapsed and are working to put out a few hot spots. 

One person with NFD was transported but the reason is unrelated to the fire. 

No other injuries to the public or NFD personnel have been reported. 

The Red Cross has also been requested to respond to the scene to help residents who are displaced. 

Avoid the area if possible. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

