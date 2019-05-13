DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Several Dickson County Schools will be closed on Monday due to transitions of elementary and middle school students as a result of a new rezoning plan.
According to the school district, the following schools are affected by the rezoning:
- Centennial Elementary
- Dickson Elementary
- The Discovery School
- Oakmont Elementary
- Sullivan Central Elementary
- Burns Middle School at Crosspoint Church
- Dickson Middle
Parents and students are invited to attended the schools from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to visit their newly-designated schools.
