NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Rescue Mission Women's campus has been placed in a mandatory lockdown from the Metro Public Health after several people tested positive for COVID-19, according to Nashville Rescue Mission Chief of Staff Norman Humber.

One person received a positive test on Wednesday, September 30 and Metro Health immediately began contact tracing. 

According to Humber, 18 people were transported to the fairgrounds for testing following the positive test. Of the 18 tests, 9 of them came back positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, the entire campus was placed on a mandatory lockdown quarantine, and nobody is permitted to come into the campus or leave the campus until after all tests come back. 

The people on quarantine at the campus, located at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., are not confined to their rooms or the buildings, but just the campus, Humber told News4.

