MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Rutherford County couple is reminding drivers to slow down this weekend after losing their son on Halloween last year.

Chuck Isbell and Janessa Perkins are urging drivers to keep to the "25 mph" speed limit in neighborhoods, especially as many children will be out trick-or-treating this weekend.

Chuck and Janessa's 13-year-old son, Nate, was struck and killed by a car while riding his skateboard last Halloween.

They have been handing out signs that read, "Keep a kid alive, drive 25." They hope to honor Nate's memory by doing all they can to prevent it from happening to anyone else. Janessa, Nate's mother, isn't sure she can ever get over what happened.

"I mean, I knew him for 13 years, so it's not going to go away in one," Janessa explained. "And he's just part of who we are, part of my heart. I'll never get over him."

Nate's parents hope to get a county resolution passed that will lower the speed limit to 25 miles per hour in all neighborhoods on Halloween.

Clarksville Police are also getting the word out ahead of the holiday. The department issued a release, urging drivers to use extra caution and to slow down. They also advised parents to send their children out with reflective costumes or a flashlight to remain visible.

Additionally, Clarksville Police issued a reminder for children never to enter a stranger's home and for parents always to inspect all the candy. Lastly, they ask anyone to call 911 to report something suspicious.