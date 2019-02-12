CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several park areas in Clarksville will be closed Tuesday because of rising water due to the intense rain Middle Tennessee has received this week.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for ares north of Interstate 40 until midday Tuesday. Right now, an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast, which could cause more flooding issues.
Currently closed areas include:
- Sections of Liberty Park (including Bark Park and Clarksville Marina)
- Boat ramps at McGregor Park and Billy Dunlop Park
- Canoe and kayak launch at Robert Clark Park
The Clarksville Police Department and the City Street Department are continuing to monitor conditions throughout the city.
Low-lying areas and poor drainage areas will be at risk for flash flooding. Drivers are advised to use caution on roads along small streams and near the Cumberland River and the Red River. The Red River is expected to reach flood stage by Tuesday night, which would close several streets.
A car can be swept away by 12 inches of water. Drivers are reminder to "turn around, don't drown."
