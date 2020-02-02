PERRY COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - Two Perry County adults have been charged with several charges including Sexual Exploitation of a Minor among others.
On Sunday morning, Perry County Investigators and Deputies executed a search warrant at 152 Shelton Street in Linden, Tennessee after a tip was called in by a concerned citizen regarding possible child pornography.
47-year-old Brian Ray Mock, and 41-year-old Marie Elaine Almond have been charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia following the search.
Almond also has an outstanding warrant from Mississippi.
They are both currently incarcerated at the Perry County Jail with a Bond set for both at $31,500 each, and are awaiting hearing.
Officials are expecting more charges to come once all computer devices are analyzed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.