NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wildlife officers have been saying black bears are in the Midstate for years.

Now, authorities have sightings on camera of bears in the Joelton area near the Davidson-Robertson County line.

+2 Bear spotted on trail camera near Joelton A bear roaming through the woods in Davidson County isn't what Chris Conquest expected to see on his trail camera.

News4 learned of the sighting in Joelton on Monday. It turns out there have been several sightings, both in the woods and on the road, in Robertson County.

Wildlife officers are hoping residents can help answer a question.

The picture from Chris Conquest’s trail camera is making the rounds after the bear was snapped on Saturday in Joelton.

“You’re scrolling through and you see deep picture, deep picture, and then all of a sudden a bear. Wow, it’s different,” said Conquest.

He’s not alone.

Lacey Walker made a similar discovery on her trail camera on July 27.

Her picture shows a bear strolling through the woods around 5 a.m. in Robertson County.

“It’s about 75 yards from my back porch. It’s not very far at all,” said Walker.

According to the TWRA, there have been a total of four bear sightings in and around the Robertson County area in June, July and August.

There was another sighting in Joelton at almost the same exact time last year.

The TWRA wants to know whether it is the same bear that keeps popping up or are there several of them.

This weekend the state is hosting a special deer hunting season. Wildlife officers hope that with all of those hunters in the woods, someone in Robertson County will either spot the bear in person or on one of their trail cameras.

“I don’t think it’s the same one that’s in Joelton,” Walker said about the bear caught on her trail camera. “There’s been rumors in our small town that they’ve seen the bear in the back yard, their dog’s barking like crazy. There’s just different rumors you keep hearing from different individuals.”

Wildlife officers are specifically looking for pictures of a bear with injuries since during the bear sighting on July 29, the bear was struck by a car.