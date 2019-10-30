MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Several animals were removed from a home in regards to an animal welfare investigation.
Mt. Juliet Police say detectives and staff with Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control executed a search warrant at a home in Greenhill Trailer Park. Authorities removed three dogs and one cat all appearing to be in bad health. Animal Care and Control immediately took the animals to a veterinarian.
The home's resident is cooperating with authorities and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.