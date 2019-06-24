NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven possible tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.
Surveyors determined a EF0 tornado was on the ground in Antioch Friday night for over a mile.
NWS inspectors reported that an EF0 tornado touched down in Antioch, and traveled approximately 1 and one quarter miles, leaving a path of damage 50 yards-wide, at it's broadest.
It began near the intersection of Anderson Road and Country Way Road, traveled in an apparent U-shaped path, moving toward the southeast, leaving a number of broken trees and damaged homes along its' path. As the tornado turned east at one point, it gained strength, and caused significant roof and siding damage to a number of homes along Leatherbury Ct., Seasons lake Ct., and Seasons Drive. Spotters believe the tornado lifted somewhere in the area of Smith Springs Parkway and Mt. View Road.
Surveyors also found tornado damage during a site survey in Fentress County on Tuesday. The forecasters are working to determine the path and strength of the tornado.
In Kentucky, the National Weather Service has determined that EF1 tornadoes touched down in Allen and Simpson counties. Two separate tornadoes were confirmed in Christian County, KY, one near Gracey and the other near Herndon, from Friday night. Another tornado has been confirmed in Trigg County.
The National Weather Service measures tornado damage on the Enhanced Fujita Scale:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
