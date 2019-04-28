NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Seven people were shot overnight at a house party in North Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday to a home on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. where dozens of people were attending a party. The road near the home was blocked for several hours Sunday morning during the investigation.
Thankfully, no one was critically injured or died from their injuries. Police do not have a suspect at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.