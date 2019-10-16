NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fire in North Nashville overnight sent seven people to the hospital.
According to investigators, the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Kingview Drive in the Haynes Park neighborhood. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Four adults and three children inside the home at the time were able to get out safely. Everyone inside the home was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
