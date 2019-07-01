FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are investigating after seven cars were reported stolen from Walker Chevrolet on South Carothers Parkway early Monday morning, including a high-end Corvette.
Officers were summoned to the dealership at 5:55 a.m. after an arriving employee found that a side glass door had been shattered. Employees told investigators that seven vehicles were stolen total, including the Corvette valued at about $150,000.
Investigators say it appears that portions of the fence were cut to gain access to the rear of the property and to remove the vehicles. Surveillance video was not immediately made available to News4.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
