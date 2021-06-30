NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work begins today to get Lower Broadway ready for the largest Fourth of July celebration in Nashville’s history.

On Wednesday crews will start putting the stage together for the Let Freedom sing! Music City July 4th event. The stage will see a number of artists performing during the celebration, including Brad Paisley.

Event organizers also say this will be the largest fireworks show in Nashville history.

The American Pyrotechnics Association also saying Nashville’s Let Freedom sing! Music City July 4th event will be the largest Independence Day event in the country.

Not only will the celebration feature a record-breaking fireworks display — it will also signal a rebirth for the live events industry.

Production company Bandit Lites will be lighting all the stages and architectural structures around downtown Nashville for the Independence Day event.

The company has been shut down since March 13 of last year and their owner says being closed for 15 months has been brutal.

“Live entertainment was at zero. Not at 10 percent, not at 25 percent, we didn’t have a takeaway version, we didn’t have a home delivery version. All those people in live events just sat still,” said Michael Strickland, chair and founder of Bandit Lites. “There’s a misconception that because we work for very rich music stars that we all get paid — that’s simply not the truth. We are contract laborers.”

It will be full steam ahead for Bandit Lites after Nashville’s July 4th celebration. They’ll light Jimmy Buffet’s show next, and then Garth Brooks tour.

Nashville’s Fourth of July event typically draws 200,000 people each year, with as many as 343,000 attending in 2019.