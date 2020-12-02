NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Attorney General Slatery announced a settlement today with Walker Stalkers, LLC, after a lawsuit was filed earlier this year claiming its CEO owes over $1 million to creditors.

News4 Investigates has been reporting incidents involving this company since July 2019, when the BBB warned the public about its events.

Walker Stalkers started up in 2013 and put on dozens of fan fest events for the television show, "The Walking Dead."

However, several of the conventions dating back to 2018 were canceled and all of the refunds promised were never returned.

Back in July 2020, News4 discovered that the owner of Walker Stalkers, James Frazier, got thousands from Paycheck Protection Program loans for a convention that never happened.

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky told News4 they received more than 150 complaints about the company in three years.

In October, Frazier sold Walker Stalkers to 3fams Productions, a company that also runs fan conventions. A portion of proceeds from future online Walker Stalker events will be used to reimburse consumers still owed refunds for cancelled events, according to a recent 3fams press release.

AG Slatery says the agreement made in the settlement will prevent Frazier from engaging in the kind of conduct that led to the failure to provide promised ticket refunds for cancelled events and obliges him to pay restitution owed to eligible consumers.

“The defendants now have to face a long list of people who have been waiting to be reimbursed for events that never happened,” said General Slatery. “If you violate our State’s Consumer Protection laws, eventually you will have to pay.”

The settlement also states that an administrator will oversee a restitution website portal that will accept claims and refund eligible consumers.

If Frazier doesn't fufill the settlement terms, he must pay a lump sum to the state to cover the costs of the administrator and consumer claims.

To read the Agreed Final Judgement, click here.