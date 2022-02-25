NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Slatery announced Friday a settlement has been reached with opioid producer Johnson and Johnson. The settlement is worth $26 billion, and was agreed upon by Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, all pharmaceutical companies, along with Johnson and Johnson. Slatery says states will start seeing the money in the second quarter of 2022.

“Help is on the way,” General Slatery said.

“Our objective – and the reason we have aggressively held these companies accountable from the start- is to abate the crisis in Tennessee by providing direct assistance to those hit the hardest. We are grateful to our AG colleagues and our state and local leaders for their help and cooperation.”

Tennessee will share $600 million of those dollars over 18 years.

Under the agreement, Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:

Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.

Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.

Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.

Prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders.

Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.

Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

As part of the settlement, Johnson and Johnson must: