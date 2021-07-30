NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) - We are officially a week away from the historic IndyCar Grand Prix race coming to Music City.

It's a dream five years in the making that has taken a lot of work to get to this point.

"The process started four or five years ago when we proposed," Jason Rittenberry, Chief Operating Officer at Music City Grand Prix, said.

And come next Sunday, the heart of Music City will turn into an IndyCar circuit.

"Cars will be running about 200," Rittenberry told News 4 Nashville.

The most anticipated attraction is having drivers race across Korean Veterans Boulevard.

"With 3,000 feet of bridge and 190 feet in the air above the Cumberland River," Rittenberry said. "It really makes our track unique. We really want to present Nashville in the best light."

+6 Music City Grand Prix racetrack almost complete for race day NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Grand Prix is almost a week away and the racetrack is beginning to take shape around the city.

Altogether it will take about 17 days to install all the race barriers and fences, a quick job considering how much has to be done.

"We do that each night Sunday through Thursday," Rittenberry said. "We are doing construction overnight. We have 2,142 blocks that we have to put in. It’s gotten up to about eight to 10 minutes apiece for them right now."

There have been months of work touching up the streets as well.

"We have widened some streets, changed some sidewalks, dug up some asphalt at the Titans parking lot, put down concrete pit lanes."

Rittenberry also says safety has been a top priority for the event.

"All of our track designs have gone through all the vetting process, through all the insurance companies, through all the safety organizations. We are an FIA Grade 3 approved track which means it’s one of the safest in the country. The barrier wall system and the fence system that we have here is the latest and greatest design."