NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Due to schools being closed for the remainder of the school year, Metro Nashville Public Schools will be implementing a strategic framework for better serving students.
Starting this week and next, MNPS district leadership will be working with principals and staff to strengthen expectations and accountability measures for teachers and students so that every child has access to a high-quality education that will prepare them for the next school year.
Dr. Adrienne Battle released the following statement:
Our district will not be defined by the challenges we face, but by how we face our challenges. We’ve learned a lot as a district in the last few weeks as staff have stepped up to the challenge of serving our students’ educational, emotional, and nutritional needs in new and creative ways. Now is the time to build upon the lessons we’ve learned and establish a framework for excellence and accountability that will enhance how we operate, whether students are inside or outside of the classroom.
This enhanced learning environment will not include required graded materials or attendance that counts towards a student’s record, but it will involve more accountability and tracking of student outcomes in the interest of developing personalized plans for the success for each student.
etro Schools has been providing laptops to high school students who need them over the last two weeks and will be expanding availability to grades 5-8 starting the week of April 20, followed by grades 3-4 starting the week of April 27.
Paper material packets will continue to be made available for students without computer access, and grades pre-K-2 will remain on a blended approach of both paper and online activities.
Further details of plans will be shared with staff, students, and families over the coming week. Additional information specific to high school seniors regarding graduation requirements is available here.
Decisions about graduation ceremonies and how best to celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of students will be made on or before May 1, 2020.
Breakfast and lunch meal service will continue through the remainder of the school year. Times and locations can be found here.
