Friend hit, killed while running to crash victim's aid in Hendersonville
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The family released the services for a woman who died after police said she was running to help a friend in a car crash in Hendersonville this weekend.

Haley Sue Pearson showed up after a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard near Forest Retreat Road. Pearson, 25, was there to help her roommate, and when crossing the street, police said she was hit and killed by a car.

Celebration of life is Monday at 3:30 p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church on Franklin Road.

Visitation will be from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Pearson was working at her Alma Mater, Lipscomb University, at the time of her death. She was also in the graduate program in conflict management at Lipscomb.

Pearson was engaged to be married.

"She was the light in every room, she walked in," Nathaniel Hubert said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

 

