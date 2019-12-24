NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The families of two young men killed in a recent stabbing have announced memorial services for both.
The Trapeni family will honor the memory of Paul Trapeni, III with a visitation this Friday afternoon from 4pm to 7pm at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.
Paul's funeral will be held Saturday, December 28th at 11AM, at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, located at 435 Main Street, Franklin. Following the service, Paul will be buried at the Garden of Angels at Williamson Memorial Gardens, by the funeral home.
The Beathard family will celebrate Clayton Beathard's life at 3PM on Saturday, December 28th, at Grace Chapel located at 3297 Southall Road in Franklin. The family says a reception with fellowship will follow the service at the church.
The two were killed early Saturday, and the suspect in their deaths has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list.
For complete coverage, click through the stories below:
Hunt for Midtown Stabbing Suspect
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a fight outside a Midtown restaurant early Saturday morning.
Metro Police are asking for your help identifying 4 persons of interest who may be involved in the fatal stabbing of two men.
Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar and one of the victims was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said.
Metro Police have identified a man wanted for questioning following the deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Midtown.
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Those who knew the two young men who were stabbed to death in Midtown gathered at Battleground Academy in Franklin to re…
Metro Police said arrest warrants for criminal homicide had been obtained in connection with the fatal stabbing early Saturday morning outside Dogwood Restaurant and Bar in Midtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.