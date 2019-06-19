NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Medical bills add up fast, but there’s a popular virtual service that takes the cost factor out of the decision to seek help.
“I had some pain in the lower right side of my stomach.” It was a regular day for Alex Thompson, with one nagging exception. “It kept going on throughout the day and it never got any better.”
He logged onto Teladoc, and was on the phone with a doctor almost instantly. “That’s when they told me I more than likely have appendicitis,” he said. “If I would’ve waited longer it very well could have escalated to my appendix rupturing.”
Teladoc is a service covered by most insurances. (See if you have access through your plan here). A licensed medical professional is a phone call or video chat away, with the power to prescribe and refer. Thompson said if it weren’t for the free confirmation of his symptoms, he may have waited too long to take his wallet to the emergency room.
“It costs more money,” Thompson said. “Going to the ER, it costs a lot of money… [Teledoc] helped me get to the point where I knew that something was wrong with me, and I did need to seek medical attention as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.