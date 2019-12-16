NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A computer issue that affected several state departments, including every Tennessee Driver Services Center across the state, has been resolved, according to a news release.
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security said in a release at 5:30 p.m. Monday that all services had been restored.
"Services have been fully restored and are processing transactions in the central time zone. We expect to be fully functional when business hours resume in the morning."
The outage affected computers in these state departments:
- Department of Children's Services
- Strategic Technology Solutions (the state IT agency for departments)
- Department of Human Services
- Tennessee Department of Environmental Control
- TennCare
- Tennessee Driver's Services
There is currently a statewide service outage impacting all driver services systems.
The state’s technical support team is working to address and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.