NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A day after the deadly attack on the airport in Kabul, a Tennessee family is finding out their young loved one will not be coming home.
Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss from Knoxville is one of the 13 dead after Thursday's attack outside the airport in Kabul. He was 23-years-old.
Family members say he loved to laugh and help his wife with their garden.
18 other US forces were injured in the attack. More than 90 Afghans were killed and over 150 were hurt. The injured are being treated at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.
