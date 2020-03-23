With the pandemic creating so much disruption in our lives, many say we have to have some important talks about mental health.
Today in downtown Nashville, the lights are still flashing on honky tonk buildings. Iconic signs like the one over the Ernest Tubb Record Shop are still turning. However, drum sets in bar windows are untouched, and all the people who usually crowd Broadway are home in isolation.
Even trying to stay self-occupied, there are a lot of pieces to the worries people have, like losing their life's structure, being without social connections, and having uncertainty over what's next.
"These are new waters," said Adam Graham, director of emergency psychiatric services with Mental Health Cooperative. "We have people who get overcome to the point where it could be dangerous, whether it's suicidal thoughts or really intense mental health symptoms. With the crisis team I'm working with, we're seeing an above average number of calls, and we have for the last two weeks."
Graham suggests when calling someone you love, you go ahead and FaceTime or Skype them. He said actually seeing that person you love is something that matters.
"To know and be known is absolutely just foundational to mental health," said Graham.
He also said it's important to keep as much structure at home as possible.
"Life's not a good thing to go through alone when things get really painful," Graham continued. "Encourage each other in these anxiety-provoking times."
The Mental Health Cooperative's outpatient clinic and therapy programs are up and running in their locations, and they have a 24/7 crisis service number that can be reached at 1-615-726-0125.
