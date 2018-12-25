ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot outside an Antioch nightclub early Christmas morning.
According to police, a South Precinct officer was responding to an unrelated call on the 100 block of Haywood Lane when a Hispanic man in his 30s pulled up in a pickup truck and told the officer he had been shot.
The man told the officer he was shot at Las Nenas Night Club on the 3900 block of Apache Trail.
The victim, who was shot in the torso, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
During their investigation, police recovered broken glass and two spent cartridge casings from the parking lot of the nightclub.
Police are still investigating the incident in search of a suspect and motive.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.