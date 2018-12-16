NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was seriously injured in a domestic-related shooting on Sunday night, police say.
According to officials, Metro officers responded to a home on Bluewater Drive just before 5 p.m.
The altercation between husband and wife left the man with several gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso.
He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
