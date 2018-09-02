PERRYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Two people are being treated for serious injuries after crashing their boat on the Tennessee River in Perry County Saturday evening.
The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. near the river bank at mile-marker 139.
TWRA officials said 49-year-old Windall Sanders of Lawrenceburg was operating an 18-foot Ebbtide pleasure boat when it struck a large oak tree floating in the water.
Sanders and the other occupant, 47-year old Kimberly Sanders of Jackson, were both seriously injured in the crash. They were transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
