BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a school bus occurred Tuesday afternoon on Wilson Pike at Crockett Road.
There were seven kids on the school bus at this time coming from Ravenwood High School, one student and the bus driver are being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved may have serious injuries, but that information is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story, we have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
