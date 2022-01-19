NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police Violent Crimes Division Detectives charged a 28-year-old man they believe is involved in several Walgreens store robberies.

Detectives arrested Joshua Robinson on Tuesday night. They identified Robinson through forensic evidence from robbery locations, authorities said.

Walgreens employees from various store locations told police that Robinson would get behind the counter and steal cash from the drawer when he conducted a robbery. Robinson then would flee in a car Walgreens employees described as a silver/grey Dodge Charger.

Detectives said that they could retrieve a firearm and clothing believed to have been used in the robberies when they arrested Robinson. Robinson then admitted to his involvement in numerous commercial robberies.

In addition, he admitted to the police that some stores were victimized multiple times.

Stores victimized 5600 Charlotte Avenue on September 19

627 S. Gallatin Pike on October 10

3880 Dickerson Pike on October 24

5600 Charlotte Pike on October 31

3880 Dickerson Pike on November 9

3130 Clarksville Pike on November 11

5600 Charlotte Pike on November 23

1301 Bell Road on January 13

The Dollar General store at 3852 Dickerson Pike was also robbed on December 8.

"Franklin Motors have been there since 1987. We've seen the dollar general get robbed several times," Tracy McMurty, who owns a used car dealership and coffee shop on Dickerson Pike, said. "We see the restaurant get robbed several times. When I say we, I mean myself and my employees."

As a business owner, McMurty said the robberies are concerning. That's why he has encouraged his employees to remain vigilant.

"We're always on alert and paying attention, and there's always a concern," McMurty said. "I've definitely installed more cameras, and I've changed a lot of the camera angles and installed more outdoor cameras."

Authorities charged Robinson with eight counts of robbery and two counts of property theft. After the arrest of Robinson, police retrieved this gun they believe was used in the robberies. Police said he's admitted to his involvement in nine commercial robberies.

"I'm glad that they can make the connection," McMurty said. "Obviously making an arrest to a situation and hopefully they'll stop and hopefully when they arrest someone hopefully it deters other criminals from trying to do the same thing."

According to the police, Robinson got away with $600 to $700

during some of the robberies. He is being held on a $377,000 bond and police have not yet released his photo.