NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to find a serial robber who is targeting cell-phone stores. The individual is suspected of robbing the five stores, two at gunpoint:
- November 28, T Mobile, 321 Harding Place (gunpoint);
- November 24, Cricket, 825 Murfreesboro Pike;
- November 17, 97B Wallace Road, Metro PCS (gunpoint);
- November 10, Boost Mobile, 3734 Nolensville Pike;
- September 16, T Mobile, 321 Harding Place.
All of the robberies happened between 5PM and 8PM. Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers. You could qualify for a cash reward.
