NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department needs your help finding a habitual offender.
Police say that Michael Birdwell was caught on camera breaking into a business on South Riverside Drive in the early hours of July 13th. Birdwell was recently released from prison after a prior conviction.
If you know where Birdwell is, please call Clarksville Police at 931-645-8477.
