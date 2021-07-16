Michael Birdwell

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department needs your help finding a habitual offender. 

Police say that Michael Birdwell was caught on camera breaking into a business on South Riverside Drive in the early hours of July 13th. Birdwell was recently released from prison after a prior conviction.

If you know where Birdwell is, please call Clarksville Police at 931-645-8477.

